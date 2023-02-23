Port Augusta's traders' group has outlined the strengths of its board members for 2023.
In its latest newsletter, Business Port Augusta says its chairwoman Virginia Lloyd joined the board in 2019 and held her role since 2021.
It describes Ms Lloyd as having a "passionate interest in Port Augusta and its businesses and supporting them to be successful".
"She grew up in Port Augusta and raised her family here," it says.
"She is employed by Max Services crane business and has more than 25 years' experience in the transport and logistic and manufacturing sectors with a strong background in administration, human resources, industrial relations, commerce and finance, process improvement, business systems and safety transformations."
The board members are Shane Packard, Alan McMahon, Tony Robinson and Shannon Pillion plus non-executive board member Greg Williams.
The newsletter outlined Mr Packard's strong local links.
"Those who know Shane, know that he is all things Port Augusta," it says.
"He was born here, educated here, raised his family here and has always worked here. He has always been involved in community events and many various sports and committees.
"He has run Rossigns and Multiprint SA with his business partner Tony Mitchell for about 22 years.
"Mr Packard joined the board in 2019 because he saw it as an opportunity to improve business links with various government groups and enhance opportunities for fellow businesses and clients.
"He believes Port Augusta has a great future with all the projects that are happening in our region, especially with renewables, the new bridges and the development of the port.
"But he also recognises there is lots to be done to take advantage of those opportunities to help create a better future for the next generations and young business people."
Alan McMahon joined the group in 2016 and is owner-manager of the Crossroads Ecomotel in Port Augusta.
Before moving here, he worked with the United Nations, managing and consulting on projects relating to community development, livelihoods, food security and microfinance.
"He lived and worked in Myanmar for 10 years and worked in most South East Asian countries as well as in Africa, the Middle East, and Central America. He has an agricultural background.
"He is interested in travel and he has visited most parts of the globe with more to come."
Tony Robinson has been involved with the group since relocating with his family to Port Augusta in 2017.
"He has a real passion for local people, supporting local business and local businesses supporting the local community," the newsletter says.
Mr Robinson is general manager of Northpoint Toyota, Hino and Hyundai for the region and dealer principal of Northpoint Ford which employs 30 local staff.
Shannon Pillion, who joined the board in 2021, is Port Augusta born-and-bred and enjoys spending time with family at the shacks.
He is employed by Uni Hub Spencer Gulf, having previously worked within the education sector, and is committed to providing local opportunities to local people.
Greg Williams attends meetings as a Regional Development Australia Far North representative.
His business background is in operations management, mostly in retail and food service outlets both here and in Port Pirie.
"He has gained a vast amount of experience and knowledge in business management," the newsletter says.
"He enjoys working with businesses and assisting them to be the best they can be by sharing his experience and knowledge gained over many years in his own small business."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
