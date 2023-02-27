Be immersed in music, dance and fashion

Punjabi Australian singer and dancer Parvyn Singh and multi-instrumentalist Josh Bennett will be performing songs from Parvyn's ARIA nominated album 'Sa' interspersed with traditional and contemporary material covering a wide array of genres from jazz, pop, classical Indian and folk when they visit Port Augusta in March.
"When my parents migrated to Adelaide in the early 80s they taught me and my sisters our Punjabi culture through music, food and dance.
"I am delighted to be able to share that cultural knowledge on stages around the nation and especially provide opportunities for people from regional areas to enjoy it too," Ms Singh said.
Her voice has captured the hearts of audiences around the world touring globally from a young age with her father Dya Singh then as lead vocalist in Bollywood psychedelic rock band The Bombay Royale.
According to Ms Singh, the performances are an immediate experience of culture.
"What are the things that identify certain cultures? It's the music, the dance, the dress.
"When I do my performances, I do like to add what I wear on stage I think that's an important part of representation," she said, 'It's a great way to experience other cultures."
Josh's mastery at the sitar and guitar provides a rich tapestry of sound in this exciting presentation where Indian classical meets western style.
"The first half of the show will be my take on my story, I guess my story for someone who was born and brought up in Australia but a very strong heritage, and then the second half will be more variety, where we pick different songs that we love, and we put them together," Ms Singh said.
"English is still very much my first language, and I love exotic like sounds and melodies from the subcontinent, so that's why I just wanted to mix those two worlds together," she added.
Country Arts SA Presenter Group spokesperson, Ms Yolande Morris said "We have a vibrant Indian community in this city and we are really looking forward to enjoying the music from different cultures together."
Parvyn and Josh: Bluegrass to Bollywood is on at the Central Oval Community Sporting Hub on Saturday March 18 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available through Country Arts SA.
There is an additional opportunity for a Bollywood workshop on Sunday morning March 19 and there is a community event in the afternoon from 4pm at The Barracks, Yarta Purtli Art Gallery with art and dance workshops and colourful Holi Powder celebrations at 6.30pm.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
