The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Be immersed in music, dance and fashion

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parvyn Singh and Josh Bennett will be performing at the Central Oval Community Sporting Hub on March 18. Picture supplied.

Punjabi Australian singer and dancer Parvyn Singh and multi-instrumentalist Josh Bennett will be performing songs from Parvyn's ARIA nominated album 'Sa' interspersed with traditional and contemporary material covering a wide array of genres from jazz, pop, classical Indian and folk when they visit Port Augusta in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.