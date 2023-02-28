Quorn rocks the ranges again

The country town of Quorn is setting the bar very high for tourism experiences in 2023 with its win earlier in February for best mega mural for the nightly light show and now the third successful Rock the Ranges event.
Festival Director, Quorn local, and outback event visionary Mr John Simpson said, "to my memory this is one of the largest events to take place in the Flinders Ranges.
"We believe our outback towns deserve the best," he said.
The line up was spearheaded by international stars Birds of Tokyo.
Support was ably provided by rockers End of Fashion and Hussy Hicks but our correspondents, Stano from Port Augusta, and Ms Jody Hickey, from the Barossa Valley reported that some of the lesser known acts were a real treat for concert goers.
"What an absolute brilliant experience attending my first ever event, even supporting behind the scenes setting up the greenrooms for the A-grade line up," Stano said.
"What an exceptional effort by all the volunteers, to every single person involved to make this event happen, my hat goes off to you all," he added.
Ms Hickey said that the free bus service from Port Augusta to Quorn and return was a real bonus.
"When is anything ever FREE?" she said.
"Its always good to head home to the Flinders for a couple days to catch up with friends, old and new, but this trip was made even more special as I also got to attend "Rock the Ranges" held in the beautiful little township of Quorn.
"The weather gods were on our side, was warm on Friday night, early shower of rain to settle the dust Saturday morning and then perfect," she said.
Stano said the Quorn locals accommodated the 'out-of-towners' with country hospitality.
"Nothing was too big or small when it came to helping us and welcoming us visitors to your community," he said.
"To witness the amazing performances by Blues Brothers Rebooted, End of Fashion and headline act Birds of Tokyo in the beautiful Flinders, provided a bit of it all for young and older who made up the crowd.
"Standing on the front barrier and feeling the surge of the crowd when Birds of Tokyo started their set was exhilarating, and after an adjustment of many vocal chords, sang along in tune to their favourite songs such as Wild at Heart, Plans and their closing song Lanterns sounded amazing.
"My biggest highlight was the talented Kiss My Brass duo who played intimately to those at the front when they came down from the stage and played an instrumental for the talented Blues Brothers Rebooted, that was simply the best.
"That will stay with me for a long time," he said.
Ms Hickey's favourites were the Funky Monks and Birds of Tokyo, "they were all great actually; to be able to get the artists they had to perform over the weekend was a credit to everyone."
If you missed out this year, make sure you head to the Rock the Ranges website and join the mailing list so you don't miss out again.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
