Quorn rocks the ranges again

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:25pm
The country town of Quorn is setting the bar very high for tourism experiences in 2023 with its win earlier in February for best mega mural for the nightly light show and now the third successful Rock the Ranges event.

