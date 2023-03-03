Centre revamp a success

Port Augusta City Council officially reopened the Ryan Mitchell Swim Centre on February 25 after its closure at the end of the 2022 swim season for a significant upgrade.
The pool turned 50 years old in 2021; given to council by the Electricity Trust of SA after the sale of the Augusta Power Stations in the 1980s.
The opening was attended by the Hon. Geoff Brock MP, Member for Stuart, Mayor Linley Shine, Councillors Marsh, Brown and McKinley, staff of the Council and CEO Mr John Banks as well as a small press continent, local families and friends.
Mayor Shine said that the Ryan Mitchell Swim Centre had played a large part in her life growing up, "with many hours spent following that black line on the bottom of the pool."
"To everyone who played a part in making this happen, we say a huge thank you, to our swim centre manager Ms Sylvia Hogg, your team, council staff and our fabulous contractors who have worked really hard to bring this together, we appreciate everything you have done so be really proud of your efforts," Mayor Shine said.
Mr Brock declined taking a swim saying that he thought his white legs might frighten everyone but said that the community should be very proud of what has been developed on the site.
"This facility here is absolutely fantastic, absolutely first class," he said.
The revamp was made possible by the Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Program and the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program which provided more than $1million and $700,000 respectively to help fund the $3 million project.
These programs were part of the then Marshall government's $4 billion economic boost to promote ongoing jobs and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Shine said that on the opening day, 563 people attended to enjoy the upgraded facilities and in the first week 3861 people came through the gates as a mark of the popularity of the centre.
The upgrade included replacing pipes, pumps, and filters, plus improvements to the main pool shell, a ramp for people with impaired mobility to enter the water with dignity, new permanent steps into the pool, and re-lining to end persistent leaking.
She also highlighted the improvements to shade at the facility to protect the community in hot weather and said that the team were particularly proud of the ramp to the main pool, "with that comes a wonderful inclusive atmosphere," she said. "To our Port Augusta community, thank you for getting behind this project, it's amazing and we really want you to enjoy what is ours," Ms Shine said.
