The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Centre revamp a success

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:51am, first published March 3 2023 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Augusta City Council officially reopened the Ryan Mitchell Swim Centre on February 25 after its closure at the end of the 2022 swim season for a significant upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.