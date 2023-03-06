Discover what's on around Port Augusta

FREE PLAYGROUP
Make connections
Tuesday and Wednesday 9.30am to 11am, Aboriginal Community Hub, Abernathy Ave, Willsden.
PARK RUN
Just you against the clock
Every Saturday 8am start Young Street. Register online before your first run. Free, fun and friendly weekly 5km run.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Secrets of the Gulf
Curdnatta Art Group, Platform Gallery, Port Augusta Railway Station on display through March in assoc. with Port Augusta Coastcare event March 18 from 12-4pm in Beauchamp Lane. Free entry, entertainment by Dusty Feet Mob and Desert Voices, great speakers, info stalls, kids activities, food vans
BEND AND STRETCH
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays 1 p.m. Central Oval and Wednesdays 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
MEET AND READ
Port Augusta Library
Reading hour Thursday March 9 from 6-7pm including a children's story time. Phone 8641 9151
GET IN THE GARDEN
Port Augusta Garden Club
March 15 at 7pm, speaker John Zwar 'Quorn Landscaping with Native Plants' Garden Club Hall Cnr Elizabeth Tce.
HORSING AROUNG
Orroroo Equine Club
Novelty Day Sunday March 12, all welcome.
CULTURES CONNECT
Yarta Purtli Art Gallery
Sunday March 19 from 4-7pm Beauchamp Lane, learn and connect with culture. Music, dance, art workshops, henna art, food to purchase, workshops 4-6pm Parvyn and Josh perform at 6pm, Holi Powder colourful celebrations 6.30pm.
ANOTHER WORLD
Yarta Purtli Gallery
Beauchamp Lane, Exhibition Dave Laslett 'Into Other Worlds' to March 10. Monday to Friday 10am-4pm (closed public holidays). Free entry.
BIRDS ON SALE
Mid North Poultry Club
Annual sale Sunday March 19 from 9am Clare Valley Showgrounds. Sausage sizzle and drinks available.
BIRTHDAY PARTY
Connected Beginnings
Any Aboriginal child turning 2 or 3 yrs, free birthday party March 17 at Aboriginal Community Hub 10am-1pm. Free lunch, gift for each child registered, activities.
WALK THE BRIDGE
Joy Baluch AM Bridge opens
Official opening 6.30pm Tuesday March 14 followed by parade and opportunity to walk the bridge, free hotdogs and icecream.
GET TRAINING
Pichi Richi Marathon
Sunday June 25, registrations now open pichirichimarathon.org.au.
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.