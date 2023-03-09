Be careful what you do, you may find yourself in country music star Adam Harvey's book.
Harvey, who will appear at the Quorn Town Hall with Beccy Cole on Friday, March 17, is keeping a record of his life on the road for future publication and that could include details of crowd involvement.
Already it features funny moments from his travels with other performers including Cole.
Harvey said he had the idea for the book, Tales from the Road, during the early COVID-19 pandemic.
The coals that will fire his story include his memoirs of "crazy" times with Cole, Troy Cassar-Daly, Gina Jeffries and Kasey Chambers.
"Some of the crazy plane rides have nearly ended in disaster," he said.
"The audience gets to see you on stage for a couple of hours, but it is the travel around the country where the really funny stuff happens."
He will take the stage with Cole for most of their show and they will sing traditional favourites including songs performed by Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
"They will be really old classics," he said.
"Beccy is the best entertainer I have seen. It is beautiful to be able to watch her on stage.
"It is great to see the crowd in stitches of laughter and singing along. She is a cheeky woman ... I think that is why we get along so well. It makes for a very interesting show, that is for sure."
He said some of the songs in their repertoire related to the listeners' memories such as "the first time someone heard a tune on the radio or kissed their first girlfriend".
"We do all that stuff," he said.
His favourite country tune is Jackson in which Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter-Cash performed as a duet.
Other prized songs are If I Were A Carpenter, It Ain't You Babe and Islands In The Stream.
"It is a trip down memory lane," he said.
Harvey is originally from Geelong and played in bands featuring footballers such as Ben Graham, of the Cats, who ended up as a kicker in the United States NFL Super Bowl.
"He is probably glad that he decided to stick with footy instead of music," he said.
Harvey and Cole released The Great Country Songbook Volume 3 album which peaked at number one on the Aria Country Albums chart.
While the music industry was re-emerging from a difficult few years, Cole was suffering one of the worst years of her life personally.
Harvey suggested that cutting an album with an old friend could be the best medicine.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.