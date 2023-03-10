The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Councillor comeback

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr John Naisbitt returns to his place in the Port Augusta City Council. Picture supplied.

The Port Augusta City Council and the Local Government Association (LGA) welcomed back Cr John Naisbitt on March 9 following the passing of the Local Government (Casual Vacancies) Amendment Bill 2023 through the Legislative Council of State Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.