Councillor comeback

The Port Augusta City Council and the Local Government Association (LGA) welcomed back Cr John Naisbitt on March 9 following the passing of the Local Government (Casual Vacancies) Amendment Bill 2023 through the Legislative Council of State Parliament.
"I am happy I am back and if it wasn't for the failure of the portal system for lodging of returns, it would never have happened," Cr Naisbitt said.
He said that he lodged his return through the Federal Electoral office in Port Augusta after being unable to lodge online.
"I did do my return but unfortunately it was by another avenue due to frustrations with the portal," he said.
He is following up on why the return wasn't forwarded on to the appropriate Office.
The Local Government Association (LGA) President Mr Dean Johnson said the Bill avoids the need for costly and unnecessary legal proceedings, supplementary elections or mandatory countbacks and honours the votes cast by ratepayers.
"The impacted councillors and mayors were democratically elected by their communities and while accountability and transparency of campaign donations and gifts is essential, the cost and consequence of them not getting their paperwork in on time was disproportionate and unreasonable," Mayor Johnson said.
"The outcome reached is a common sense, practical solution that upholds the democratic votes cast by South Australians at the recent local government elections while limiting the cost and impact on communities.
The LGA will work closely with the State Government and the Electoral Commission of South Australia as part of a review of the 2022 council elections.
This will seek to identify any improvements that can be made to how elections are conducted and avoid situations like this occurring again.
Cr Naisbitt returns in time for the official opening of the Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication Project on Tuesday March 14 and the next meeting of Council on March 15.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
