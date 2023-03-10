Last Sunday of summer cruise 2023

The third annual Last Sunday of Summer Cruise held on February 26 saw around 250 vehicles at Wirrabara, well over 150 of them continuing through to Port Germein.
This event really brought the crowds of vehicle enthusiasts out according to Mid North SA Cruising's Mr Terry Jackson who took his classic Volkswagen, complete with surfboard on the roof rack, along for the drive.
Port Germein Heritage, Arts and Tourism group (HATS) changed the start time of the very popular foreshore markets to 11am in anticipation of the arrival of cars around 1pm.
This gave cruise participants the opportunity to enjoy the markets and the market goers were treated to an extra spectacle.
The first cruise was held in 2021 from Murray Town Oval to Port Germein with about 150 vehicles and support from the Murray Town Progress Association cooking a BBQ.
In 2022 the cruise ran from Wirrabara to Port Germein and was supported well by the Wirrabara Community group and the Port Germein HATS and foreshore markets.
The events are organised by the small but growing group Mid North SA Cruising which keeps the many South Australian car enthusiasts and clubs in touch with what is going on around the state.
The event is well supported by local vehicle clubs including members from Peterborough United Machinery Preservation Society (PUMPS), Car and Bike and Leisure (CABLE), Pirie and Districts Auto Restorers Club (PADARC), Northern Areas Restoration Club (NARC), Port Augusta Vehicle Restorers Club (PAVARC), Northern Districts Motorsport Association (NDMA) and Whyalla Car Enthusiasts.
There are also members of many of the Adelaide area vehicle clubs who have been coming along as well.
With so many old car enthusiasts around the state, events like this are a great opportunity to get vehicles out and enjoy them and to meet up with other enthusiasts.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.