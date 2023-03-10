Discover what's on around Port Augusta

PARK RUN
Just you against the clock
Every Saturday 8am start Young Street. Register online before your first run. Free, fun and friendly weekly 5km run organised by volunteers.
BLUEGRASS TO BOLLYWOOD
Diverse world music
Parvyn and Josh: Bluegrass to Bollywood is on March 18 at the Central Oval Community Sporting Hub 7.30pm, bookings online.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Secrets of the Gulf
Curdnatta Art Group, Platform Gallery, Port Augusta Railway Station on display through March in assoc. with Port Augusta Coastcare event March 18 from 12-4pm in Beauchamp Lane. Free entry, entertainment by Dusty Feet Mob and Desert Voices, great speakers, info stalls, kids activities, food vans
BIRDS ON SALE
Mid North Poultry Club
Annual sale Sunday March 19 from 9am at the Clare Valley Showgrounds. Sausage sizzle and drinks available for purchase.
FREE PLAYGROUP
Make connections
Tuesday and Wednesday 9.30am to 11am, Aboriginal Community Hub, Abernathy Ave, Willsden.
ALL LIT UP
Quorn Silo Light Show
Free spectacular night attraction, railway precinct Quorn. Watch Quorn Silo spring to life under the stars. From 8.30pm every night in Feb. See why it won best mega mural in the Australian Street Art Awards.
SUNDAY BBQ LUNCH
Come along and support the RSL
April 2 at the RSL from 12 noon, Fulham Road $8 for members, $10 for non members, all welcome. Phone inquiries 8642 3265.
CONNECTED BEGINNINGS
Free Birthday Parties
For any Aboriginal child turning 2 or 3 years old - a free birthday party on March 17 at the Aboriginal Community Hub 10am to 1pm. Free lunch, gift for each child registered, bouncy castle and activities.
BEND AND STRETCH
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays 1 p.m. Central Oval and Wednesdays 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
CULTURES CONNECT
Yarta Purtli Art Gallery
Sunday March 19 from 4-7pm Beauchamp Lane, learn and connect with culture. Music, dance, art workshops, henna art, food to purchase, workshops 4-6pm Parvyn and Josh perform at 6pm, Holi Powder colourful celebrations 6.30pm.
ON THE BALL
Indoor mixed netball
Central Oval complex on Mondays, season starts May 1.
LOOK TO THE FUTURE
Economic forum
Regional Development Australia Far North is holding an economic forum in Port Augusta on March 22 at Central Oval 1-3.30pm on current and future projects in the area. Free admission, register online, all welcome.
GET TRAINING
Pichi Richi Marathon
Sunday June 25, registrations now open. Half marathon, 10.5km and 5km also run. Go to https://pichirichimarathon.org.au.
ATTENTION BOOK WORMS
Book club at the library
Thursday March 23 at 6pm, Port Augusta Public Library, featuring 'The Forthright Woman' by Darry Fraser.
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.aua
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
