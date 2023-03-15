The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Rowan Ramsey compares the vote in favour of a waste dump with the same-sex maxrriage poll

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barngarla community members gathered at the opening of the Joy Baluch AM Bridge project. Picture by Neralie Bailey.

A federal politician has likened the vote in favour of an Eyre Peninsula nuclear waste dump to the 2017 national poll to allow same sex marriage in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.