4WDs hit the road for a good cause

The Variety SA 4WD Adventure will start from Port Augusta on Saturday March 25 and finish on Friday March 31, with 151 entrants and 71 four-wheel-drive vehicles, travelling the coast line of the Eyre Peninsula.
Finishing in Port Lincoln, this fundraiser supports Variety - the Children's Charity of South Australia in raising more than $600,000 for kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with disability.
The seven-day experience will take 4WD vehicles and their owners on an adrenaline-fueled off-road journey.
Participants in this year's event will explore the landscapes of the west coast.
Variety SA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark McGill, said that the 28th year of the 4WD Adventure was a good time to reflect on the impact this fundraising has on kids in need.
"Many hundreds of thousands of kids have a better, brighter future as a consequence of the generosity of this wonderful group of outback adventurers," he said.
"Our entrants will experience another remarkable week away tackling some of Australia's best off road tracks along the west coast of South Australia.
"Along the way they get to witness the impact their fundraising has in regional areas visiting some of the children, families, schools and organisations we support." he added.
Variety assists children who are sick, disadvantaged, or living with disabilities by granting valuable equipment and funding programs to enable them to overcome whatever obstacles they face.
In 2022, Variety South Australia directly impacted more than 85,738 kids, providing a total of 179 grants totalling $4,796,625 million.
Variety's financial support assists individual children and their families, as well as schools, hospitals, and other children's charities.
