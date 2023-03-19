Discover what's on around Port Augusta

PARK RUN
Just you against the clock
Every Saturday 8am start Young Street. Register online. Free, fun weekly 5km run.
FOR THE KIDS
Blue Light Disco
Friday March 24 from 7-10pm at the Barracks kids ages 12-17 fully supervised lock in. Free entry. Food/drinks avail for purchase.
GET IN THE GARDEN
Port Augusta Garden Club
Wednesday April 19 at 2pm. Guest speaker John Zwar "Seed collecting for AALBG, Far West Coast and APY Lands" Garden Club Hall Cnr Elizabeth Tce.
SOAP UP
Car wash fundraiser
Quorn Area School fundraiser for Royal Flying Doctors Service April 1, interior and exterior cleans, book quscarwash@outlook.com
ART FOR EVERYONE
Secrets of the Gulf
Curdnatta Art Group, Platform Gallery, Railway Station on display through March.
FREE PLAYGROUP
Make connections
Tuesday and Wednesday 9.30am to 11am, Aboriginal Community Hub, Abernathy Ave, Willsden.
ALL LIT UP
Quorn Silo Light Show
Free spectacular night attraction, railway precinct Quorn. 8.15pm every night in March. Winner best mega mural Australian Street Art Awards.
ON THE BALL
Indoor mixed netball
Central Oval Mondays, season starts May 1.
BEND AND STRETCH
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays 1 p.m. Central Oval and Wednesdays 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
BOOK WORMS
Book club at the library
Thursday March 23 at 6pm, Port Augusta Public Library, featuring 'The Forthright Woman' by SA writer Darry Fraser. Copies available at the library.
SLOWDOWN FOOTY
Australian Red Cross fundraiser
Sunday May 14 at Quorn Oval from 10am, players must be over 18 years, BBQ to follow.
CHEMICAL CLEAN UP
Free drop-off day
Drop off tour unwanted household chemicals and paint Saturdat May 6 between 9am and 3pm at the Port Augusta Resource Recovery Centre Footner Rod.
HAVE A HIT
Come and try table tennis
Season starts May 5 at Seaview Christian College Gym, Seaview Road. Come and try March 27 or April 3 from 5.30pm, no cost. Call Karl 0414 455 343.
GET IN THE KNIT
Evening crochet and knitting
Port Augusta Public Library, first Thursday of the month 5.30pm to 7pm, beginners welcome.
GIVE BLOOD
Red Cross at Central Oval
Monday April 3 to Thursday April 6.
SALVOS HUB
Monday March 27 and Thursday March 30 hub open on Carlton Parade 9.30am to 1.30pm for drop in, craft day Wednesday March 29.
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
Send your great photos and event details to: neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
