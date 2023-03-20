The Transcontinental
Joyful ceremony

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:15pm
The $200 million Joy Baluch AM Bridge was officially opened with an Aboriginal smoking ceremony, parade and free family entertainment for hundreds of people.

