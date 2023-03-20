Joyful ceremony

The $200 million Joy Baluch AM Bridge was officially opened with an Aboriginal smoking ceremony, parade and free family entertainment for hundreds of people.
Hundreds of locals, visitors and dignitaries gathered in Mackay Street on the evening of March 14 for the bridge and footway to open with the crowd kept in good spirits by a magician and free goodies including "bush tucker" biscuits.
The bridge is an important link in the national land transport network at the "crossroads" of Australia, carrying about 17,000 vehicles daily and providing access across Spencer Gulf for commuter, tourist, commercial and freight vehicles.
Linda Dare welcomed everyone to Country with a reminder that bridges are symbols of communication, union, travel and passage.
Stuart MP and Cabinet MInister Geoff Brock said that late former mayor Joy Baluch saw Port Augusta as the centre of the universe and recalled that "you never argued with Joy".
