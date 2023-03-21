Time to belong

Yarta Purtli Art Gallery, in Beauchamp Lane Port Augusta, is inviting young people aged ten to 18 years to express themselves on the gallery walls between Friday March 24 and Friday March 31 in celebration of South Australian Youth Week (SAYW).
Artists are welcome 3.30pm to 5pm on Friday March 24 and between 10am and 1pm on Saturday March 25.
Sessions are also available Monday March 27 through Friday March 30 between 10am and 4pm.
All materials are supplied and there will be special guest speakers through the week and an artist to help on March 25.
The final collaborative art works will be on display in the Gallery until April 27.
SAYW 2023 recognises the ideas, talents and contributions of young people in South Australia and includes a wide range of events and activities created by and for young people.
Youth Week began as a NSW Government initiative in 1989, and has since grown to be a celebration of young people in every state and territory across the country.
Contact the Arts Officer on 8641 9175 for more information.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
