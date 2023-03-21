Dieticians - improving lives one plate at a time

Flinders Upper North Local Health Network are raising awareness of the role dietitians play in helping people improve their health for Dietitians Week, March 20 through 26.
Port Augusta dietitians Ms Holly Upton and Ms Adele Van Straaten provide services to patients in hospital, as well as the Renal Dialysis Unit.
Outpatient services are targeted to children up to seven years, and patients who require complex outpatient services to prevent further deterioration in the community and potential hospital admission.
In addition to Port Augusta, Ms Upton and Ms Van Straaten, with Ms Vanessa Fountain, provide services to Quorn, Hawker, Roxby Downs and Leigh Creek.
There are also services accessible to those on the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
"In Port Augusta, we will be celebrating Dietitians Week by sharing some healthy platters with our colleagues, and getting out and exploring our beautiful backyard, the Flinders Ranges, on foot or on bike," Clinical Senior Dietician, Ms Upton said.
Dieticians are trained to offer personalised health advice that is fine-tuned to the patient's specific needs, recognising that health is not a one-size fits all approach.
"Some small changes people can make to improve overall health are increasing their fruit and vegetable consumption (fresh, tinned or frozen); swapping sugary drinks for water; limiting consumption of foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt to once or twice a week; and aiming for 30 minutes of physical activity - which can be as simple as going for a walk - most days of the week," Ms Upton added.
Dietitians use a range of strategies including supporting people to establish a plan and create their own goals, and providing practical and easy-to-follow advice based on the latest scientific evidence.
An Accredited Practising Dietitian can help manage health conditions such as:
They can also help manage wellbeing at different stages of life, such as pregnancy, menopause and ageing.
More helpful tips including meal plans can be found at Australian dietary guidelines.
For more information on Dietitians Week, visit Dietitians Week.
South Australians looking for free health coaching and advice can access the Get Healthy Coaching Service and the Get Healthy in Pregnancy Service on 1300 806 258.
These SA Government services are confidential and can help people eat healthy, get active and manage weight.
