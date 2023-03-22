Zeus to save lives in the Spencer Gulf Cities

South Australians in the Spencer Gulf will be given their best shot at recovery from stroke, thanks to an innovative telehealth platform delivering faster diagnosis time and treatment.
In a state first, the SA Telestroke Service is using cloud-based platform Zeus to gather information about regional patients, including brain scans and consultation records.
Riverland General Hospital will be the first regional hospital to directly link this information to Zeus, with hospitals in Port Pirie, Whyalla, and Port Augusta anticipated to have the platform by the end of the year.
All data for people with suspected strokes is in one place, allowing neurologists to make better patient decisions more quickly across 61 hospitals in regional South Australia and Alice Springs.
"In stroke, every minute is vital," said Stroke Nurse Practitioner Ms Skye Coote.
"We often say "time is brain" meaning that for each minute stroke treatment is delayed, brain cells are dying at a rate of approximately 1.9 million neurons per minute.
"If we save 40 minutes, say, we save about 76 million brain cells, or the equivalent of about 2.5 years of normal brain ageing," she said.
This program is enabling patients to receive life-saving treatment up to 30 minutes faster.
Rapid access to specialist stroke care is vital to ensure strokes are adequately diagnosed and treated as different sorts of strokes require different treatments, which can only occur following medical assessment and neuroimaging which is usually a CT, computed tomography, scan.
Regional South Australians are 19 per cent more likely to suffer a stroke compared with those living in metropolitan areas.
Covering 1 million square kilometres, Country Health SA Local Health Network (CHSA) is the largest geographical health service in SA and the second largest behind Western Australia.
CHSA provides services to a population of almost half a million people.
Of the 61 public country hospitals, 12 have neuroimaging (CT scan) capacity, with vast distances between a majority of the larger centres.
Prior to 2018, people experiencing a stroke in country South Australia were able to access registrar supported acute stroke treatment advice at only three country hospitals, Mount Gambier, Whyalla and Riverland General (Berri) Hospitals, and only between 8.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.
There have been more than 440 SA Telestroke Service calls using the Zeus platform since it was introduced last year.
Rural Support Service Executive Director Ms Debbie Martin said that in the first year of using Zeus, they have already seen better outcomes for patients who have experienced stroke.
"We are confident that patient outcomes will continue to improve, particularly with eight regional hospitals directly linking CT scans to Zeus over the next 12 months," she said.
The implementation of the Zeus telehealth platform combined with education led by the SA Telestroke team has resulted in a doubling of the number of patients treated with life-saving thrombectomy.
Instead of only being able to provide supportive care, staff will administer targeted, specialised stroke treatments to their patients in the pre-hospital setting.
The use of the Zeus platform, designed by perfusion imaging specialist, Associate Professor Andrew Bivard and neurologist, Professor Mark Parsons, is part of a five-year SA Health and Australian Stroke Alliance agreement.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
