Zeus to save lives in the Spencer Gulf Cities

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:30pm, first published March 22 2023 - 12:01pm
Brain imaging scientist, left, Associate Professor Andrew Bivard and neurologist Professor Mark Parsons pictured inside a mobile stroke unit equipped with the Zeus platform. Picture by Josh Robenstone.
South Australians in the Spencer Gulf will be given their best shot at recovery from stroke, thanks to an innovative telehealth platform delivering faster diagnosis time and treatment.

