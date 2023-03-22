Arts flying high in the far north

The Flinders Ranges Council opened the new Visual and Performing Arts Precinct in Quorn on Saturday March 18 followed by a successful Fringe in the Flinders event in the evening.
Council transformed an under-utilised car park into a central town square space.
"It's amazing to see this wonderful new community and artistic space being utilised for a major event.
The precinct has taken many months to transform from the open car park and shed space that it was, into this amazing accessible and well-designed space that is available for everyone to use," Mayor Anderson said.
The opening was attended by well-known Australian singer and song writer Mr John Schumann, local Member Mr Geoff Brock MP and Mr Eddie Hughes MP.
"It was a pleasure having John Schumann, who fully understands the importance of combined arts and community spaces such as this, participate in the official opening of the precinct and inspire the community to really take ownership and make the most of it," Mayor Anderson said.
"Consultation was undertaken with local event organisers to ensure the space can provide what we want it to, right down to the height of the stage roof which allows plenty of room for acrobatic performances as well as lighting for music events," he said.
Fringe in the Flinders was hugely successful attracting over 500 locals and visitors to Quorn on Saturday March 18 and Hawker on Sunday March 19.
The Quorn event was held entirely in the new precinct which provided space to incorporate stage acts, roving artists and the Little Palais circus tent.
"It was so great to see the community and visitors all enjoying such an amazing event.
"The Fringe acts were from all over the world and really were world class acts and we as a community and Council feel so privileged to have them come all the way up here and entertain and amaze us," Mayor Anderson added.
Fringe in the Flinders was made possible through funding from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) in partnership with the Australian Government.
The FRRR's vision is a vibrant, resilient and revitalised remote, rural and regional Australia, and Fringe in the Flinders certainly delivered on that.
Quorn has been flying high following it's recent win for Best Mega Mural in the Australian Street Art Awards.
The show is a free spectacular nightly art attraction created by team illuminart in partnership with the Flinders Ranges Council.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
