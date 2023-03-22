The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Arts flying high in the far north

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Flinders Ranges Council opened the new Visual and Performing Arts Precinct in Quorn on Saturday March 18 followed by a successful Fringe in the Flinders event in the evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.