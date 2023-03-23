Allied health education could be offered close to home

Mid-north allied health services are a step closer to being able to rely on a local workforce, thanks to the development of new health courses at Flinders University in 2024.
The new educational pathways aim to train and retain occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and speech pathologists based at the UniHub Spencer Gulf, initially only at the Port Pirie campus but with the potential to be offered at other sites in the future.
Professor Chris Brebner is Pro Vice Chancellor (Curriculum Impact) for Flinders University.
She said that the university had been exploring ways to offer allied health training in regional areas which struggled to get enough students in each discipline.
"We started to build a model where students would work together in interprofessional groups, so speech pathology, occupational therapy and physiotherapy students work together.
"They learn to work together, but then they will connect with other sites for their discipline specific knowledge," Professor Brebner said
With the community losing school leavers and mature-aged residents to metropolitan cities for study and work opportunities, these new pathways provide options tailored for students looking to enter the healthcare industry on their doorstep.
The courses offered will be Bachelor of Allied Health Sciences; Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy and Speech Pathology; services in high demand..
She said that Flinders University is working closely with local service providers who want to take on students.
"They are people who understand the region and will live there and are more likely to stay there, it enables us to really tap into that capacity in the system for what's available to support the students learning," she said.
She said that if there is a demand in the Port Augusta region, the program could be expanded to the UniHub campus there.
People are welcome to email the university direct; cnhs.alliedhealthcourses@flinders.edu.au.
Ms Tayla Corrieri is the senior physiotherapist at the Yorke and Northern Local Health Network.
"Working rurally, the opportunities for both personal and professional growth have been priceless," she said.
Her colleague, Ms Eve Cappelletto, said that working in a rural area has meant she gained experience all areas from acute care, outpatients, rehabilitation and paediatrics, at multiple regional sites.
"There are plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth, which is so beneficial to rural communities," she said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
