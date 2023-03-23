The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Allied health education could be offered close to home

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Corrieri - Senior Physiotherapist at the Yorke and Northern Local Health Network. Picture supplied.

Mid-north allied health services are a step closer to being able to rely on a local workforce, thanks to the development of new health courses at Flinders University in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.