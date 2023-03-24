Discover what's on around Port Augusta

HELP NEEDED
Nerrilda/Ramsay Auxiliary Meeting next Wednesday 29/3 at Seagrim's office at 5 pm to discuss the future of the auxiliary! Really hope you can invite some friends to come along so this wonderful cause can keep helping to enhance and entertain the lives of our residents!
NATIVE FLAVOURS
Wadna Bush Mai Catering, Blinman
Open over Easter and April school holidays, barista coffee, roo and beef bush burgers, homemade scones with Urti (Quandong) Jam.
WORK OR STUDY?
Headspace open day
Thursday March 30 from 3.30pm to 6pm at the Headspace Port Augusta Centre for young people aged between 12 and 25 years. Learn about our work and study services.
GET IN THE GARDEN
Port Augusta Garden Club
Wednesday April 19 at 2pm. Guest speaker John Zwar "Seed collecting for AALBG, Far West Coast and APY Lands" Garden Club Hall Cnr Elizabeth Tce.
TONI CHILDS IN CONCERT
Whyalla and Port Pirie
Thursday April 6 Whyalla and Saturday April 8: Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie. Emmy Winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist,Toni Childs in concert, limited number of exclusive meet and greet packages available.
FREE SPLASH DAY
Youth week closing event
Sunday April 2 between 2pm and 5pm, Ryan Mitchell Swim Centre, games and prizes.
SOAP UP
Car wash fundraiser
Quorn Area School fundraiser for Royal Flying Doctors Service April 1, interior and exterior cleans, book quscarwash@outlook.com
PARK RUN
Just you against the clock
Every Saturday 8am start Young Street. Register online before your first run. Free, fun and friendly weekly 5km run organised by volunteers.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Yarta Purtli Gallery
Beauchamp Lane. Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm (closed public holidays). Free entry.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Secrets of the Gulf
Curdnatta Art Group, Platform Gallery, Port Augusta Railway Station on display through March
SLOWDOWN FOOTY
Australian Red Cross fundraiser
Sunday May 14 at Quorn Oval from 10am, players must be over 18 years, BBQ to follow.
CHEMICAL CLEAN UP
Free drop-off day
Drop off tour unwanted household chemicals and paint Saturdat May 6 between 9am and 3pm at the Port Augusta Resource Recovery Centre Footner Rod.
HAVE A HIT
Come and try tabletennis
Season starts May 5 at Seaview Christian College Gym, Seaview Road. Come and try March 27 or April 3 from 5.30pm, no cost. Call Karl 0414 455 343.
GET IN THE KNIT
Evening crochet and knitting
Port Augusta Public Library, first Thursday of the month 5.30pm to 7pm, beginners welcome.
GIVE BLOOD
Red Cross at Central Oval
Monday April 3 to Thursday April 6.
SALVOS HUB
Monday March 27 and Thursday March 30 hub open on Carlton Parade 9.30am to 1.30pm for drop in, craft day Wednesday March 29.
FREE PLAYGROUP
Make connections
Tuesday and Wednesday 9.30am to 11am, Aboriginal Community Hub, Abernathy Ave, Willsden.
ALL LIT UP
Quorn Silo Light Show
Free spectacular night attraction, railway precinct Quorn. Watch Quorn Silo spring to life under the stars. From 8.30pm every night in Feb. See why it won best mega mural in the Australian Street Art Awards.
SUNDAY BBQ LUNCH
Come along and support the RSL
First Sunday of the month April 2 at the RSL from 12 noon, Fulham Road $8 for members, $10 for non members, all welcome. Phone inquiries 8642 3265.
BEND AND STRETCH
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays 1 p.m. Central Oval and Wednesdays 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
ON THE BALL
Indoor mixed netball
Central Oval complex on Mondays, season starts May 1.
GET TRAINING
Pichi Richi Marathon
Sunday June 25, registrations now open. Half marathon, 10.5km and 5km also run. Go to https://pichirichimarathon.org.au.
HAVE A HIT
Come and try table tennis
Season start May 5 Seaview Christian College Gym, Seaview Rd. Come and try March 27 or April 3 from 5.30pm, no cost. Karl 0414 455 343.
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
