The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

aaaaWe bloody did it! Well done and thankyou!

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three members of the hardworking Booleroo Centre RV Park team (L-R) Ian McCallum, Emma Waters and Lynne Christophersen at the park entrance. Picture supplied.
The 'remarkable' park.

The volunteer run Booleroo Centre RV Park, located at the recreation grounds in the northern town, smashed the competition out of the park in the 'Community Stay' category of the Grey Nomad awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.