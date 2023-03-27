Arts Precinct Opening

The Flinders Ranges Council opened the new Visual and Performing Arts Precinct in Quorn followed by a successful Fringe in the Flinders event in the evening.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.