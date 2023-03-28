The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Graduates deliver inspiration in the mid-north

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Booleroo Centre District School and Quorn Area School have new teachers ready to inspire young minds as they step into classrooms as part of Teach For Australia (TFA)'s Leadership Development Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.