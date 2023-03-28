Graduates deliver inspiration in the mid-north

Booleroo Centre District School and Quorn Area School have new teachers ready to inspire young minds as they step into classrooms as part of Teach For Australia (TFA)'s Leadership Development Program.
The two-year program has placed 170 new teachers, known as 'Associates', into secondary schools across Australia, where school workforce needs are greatest.
Mr Bryan Crosby has relocated from Adelaide to the Flinders Ranges, bringing over 30 years of experience in global research and manufacturing to the Quorn Area School.
He and his wife were regulars hiking on the Heysen Trail and loved their time in the region.
When he was asked where he would like to teach, he said he'd be happy to go anywhere and feels lucky to be in Quorn.
Mr Crosby is looking forward to watching his students experience their own 'a-ha' moments in science.
"One of the joys of science is getting into the lab and actually doing stuff... but then we have to ask can we be safe in the lab?" he said.
He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) and PhD (Materials Science and Physics), making him a great fit to teach STEM subjects.
Mr Crosby said that at the end of the program, the Associates had a degree and two years of experience.
He has signed on to teach in Quorn for four years and is excited about providing students with consistency in the coming years.
"I can't speak highly enough of my colleagues, they are a really great bunch. It's a really lovely friendly town and as soon as you say how long you are going to be here, they see, okay you are committed to this community," he said.
"The biggest two challenges are organising and behaviour management, I don't think I've discovered anything new there!" he said.
Mr Steve Couch lives 30 minutes away from Booleroo Centre District School, where he is teaching.
Drawing from his Bachelor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and 22 years in the construction industry, Mr Crouch's teaching areas include Design and Technology, Math and Science.
"It was time to make a change, I've been coaching kids since I was 12 years old in soccer and I love coaching kids," he said.
It was a natural progression to move into teaching and he felt he had a lot to offer in terms of his experience.
"I have a young family and if I had to go back and study without being paid it would be impossible," Mr Crouch said.
Mr Crouch's approach to teaching focuses on encouraging children to 'have a go' in a positive and safe environment.
"We're really keen to hear from people already living in regional and rural South Australia who might be considering a career change," said South Australian State Manager Ms Gia-yen Luong.
